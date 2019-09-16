Packers' Jamaal Williams: Scores receiving touchdown
Williams carried nine times for 28 yards while catching three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-16 win over the Vikings.
Williams was rather inefficient despite receiving 12 touches, finishing with an underwhelming 3.4 yards per touch. He did salvage his day from a fantasy perspective with a 15-yard receiving touchdown to get his team on the board in the first quarter. Meanwhile, backfield mate Aaron Jones racked up 150 scrimmage yards on 27 touches and looks the part of a lead back for the Pack. Williams should continue to receive his share of looks when the game flow allows, but big fantasy production shouldn't be expected next Sunday against the Broncos.
