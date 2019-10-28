Williams ran the ball seven times for 22 yards and a touchdown, adding 14 yards and another score on three receptions in Sunday's 31-24 win over Kansas City.

Fellow back Adam Jones stole the show (over 200 total yards and two scores), but Williams was able to hit paydirt twice as well, albeit with fewer touches and total yardage. The 24-year-old's fantasy value is touchdown dependent, as he only sees 7-12 touches per game on the smaller side of a backfield duo with Jones. Week 9's opponent, San Diego, is giving up 117.1 rushing yards per game, so there could be a large enough piece of the pie for Williams to carve out flex value in deeper formats, especially if star wideout Davante Adams (toe) is forced to miss another contest.