Packers' Jamaal Williams: Scores twice in primetime win
Williams ran the ball seven times for 22 yards and a touchdown, adding 14 yards and another score on three receptions in Sunday's 31-24 win over Kansas City.
Fellow back Adam Jones stole the show (over 200 total yards and two scores), but Williams was able to hit paydirt twice as well, albeit with fewer touches and total yardage. The 24-year-old's fantasy value is touchdown dependent, as he only sees 7-12 touches per game on the smaller side of a backfield duo with Jones. Week 9's opponent, San Diego, is giving up 117.1 rushing yards per game, so there could be a large enough piece of the pie for Williams to carve out flex value in deeper formats, especially if star wideout Davante Adams (toe) is forced to miss another contest.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Gets touchdown through air•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Excellent in return to action•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Returns with full practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Officially out Week 5•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Not at practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...