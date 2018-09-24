Packers' Jamaal Williams: Second in rushing touches during loss
Williams rushed five times for 29 yards and brought in two of three targets for 16 yards in the Packers' 31-17 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
Williams was expected to retain clear lead-back status for at least one more week despite the return of Aaron Jones from suspension, but it was the latter who actually paced the backfield in carries, albeit by just one. Williams was more efficient on a per-touch basis, but Jones is clearly the more explosive of the two. Moreover, with Williams having averaged well under 4.0 yards per tote in the first two games, Sunday's 5.8 figure is likely an outlier. The second-year BYU product will look to continue laying claim to his share of the backfield work against the Bills in a Week 4 matchup.
