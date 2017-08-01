Packers' Jamaal Williams: Sees action with first-team offense
Williams saw action with the first-team offense in several situations at Tuesday's practice, according to Aaron Nagler of Packersnews.com.
Williams practiced with the starters Monday both in standard team sets and also in a two-minute drill simulation. Ty Montgomery is primed to open the season as the Packers' starting running back, but there will be a training-camp competition among three rookies to determine who is Montgomery's top backup, and Williams -- as the highest drafted player of the bunch -- is the early favorite for the job.
