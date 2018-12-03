Packers' Jamaal Williams: Sees boost in activity
Williams had seven carries for 13 yards and four receptions for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
The 11 touches were just three fewer than Williams tallied in the previous four games, but he was not able to do much with the added opportunities. Fellow running back Aaron Jones had a season-low 36 yards on the ground Sunday, but he still had 15 touches and found paydirt, so he still had a more productive day. Changes could occur in the Packers' offense with Mike McCarthy no longer calling the shots, but Jones remains the top option in the Green Bay backfield. Both running backs will have a nice matchup in Week 14, though, as the Packers square off against a Falcons squad that has allowed opposing running backs to rush for an average of 146.5 yards over the last four games.
