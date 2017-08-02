Packers' Jamaal Williams: Separating from other rookie backs
Williams is the most likely among Green Bay's three rookie running backs to push Ty Montgomery for snaps, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
Offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said Williams has already earned some first-team work at training camp because of his ability in pass protection, which seems to be the Packers' biggest concern when it comes to Montgomery. The converted wideout produced 5.9 yards per carry last season and is unsurprisingly one of the most dangerous receiving backs in the league, but he still doesn't have much experience as a pass blocker. The Packers were hoping they'd get help in that department from one of their three draft picks, and it seems the first of those picks, Williams, has made the strongest impression early on. The fourth-rounder will still have to fend off fifth-round pick Aaron Jones and seventh-rounder DeVante Mays. Jones is regarded as the best pass catcher of the bunch, while Mays had the best workout numbers and arguably possesses the most long-term upside as a pure runner.
