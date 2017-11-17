Packers' Jamaal Williams: Set to lead backfield
Williams is expected to lead the Green Bay rushing attack Sunday against the Ravens, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With Aaron Jones (knee) out for multiple games and Ty Montgomery (ribs) unable to practice this week, it's quite possible Williams gets more than a one-week trial. The Packers may also use Devante Mays and fullback Aaron Ripkowski in certain situations, in particular on obvious passing downs. Williams is a clear favorite to lead the team in carries, but he didn't show much explosiveness last week against the Bears (3.7 YPC) , and he may not have much room to run against a Baltimore defense that's been stout when run-stuffing DT Brandon Williams has been healthy.
