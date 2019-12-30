Williams (shoulder) relayed that he would've played in this past Sunday's 23-20 win over the Lions if it were a playoff game, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams will take the extra week of rest after the Packers secured the No. 2 seed, and there's little doubt that he'll be ready for whichever team is coming to town Jan. 12. The third-year back continues to work as the No. 2 behind Aaron Jones, and Williams averaged 10.4 touches per game during the regular season. While he's slated to be ready, Williams' status will be confirmed when the Packers release their practice reports leading up to the divisional-round game.