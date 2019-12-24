Packers' Jamaal Williams: Shoulder injury not serious
Williams said Tuesday that he doesn't believe the shoulder issue he suffered Monday at Minnesota will be a long-term issue, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
This season, Williams previously sat out Week 5 with a concussion and missed some practice time Week 14 due to a knee injury. He picked up the current concern when he landed on it Monday, resulting in his second-lowest offensive snap share (27 percent) of the year. Wednesday's injury report (likely an estimate) will reveal how much activity he was able to handle to kick off preparations for the regular-season finale in Detroit.
