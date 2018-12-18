Packers' Jamaal Williams: Slated for lead back role
With Aaron Jones (knee) landing on injured reserve, Williams will presumably serve as the lead back in Weeks 16 and 17.
Williams performed well in relief of Jones during Sunday's game against the Bears, running 12 times for 55 yards and a touchdown. His downhill running style juxtaposes with Jones' speed and elusiveness, but Williams is the team's best pass-protector and a capable runner in his own right. Kapri Bibbs will slot in as Williams' change of pace option of the backfield and it wouldn't be surprising if the Packers elect to add a third option before Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Performs well in relief•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Remains No. 2 option in backfield•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Sees boost in activity•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Another quiet game•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Plays only four snaps•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Minor role Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...