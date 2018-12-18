With Aaron Jones (knee) landing on injured reserve, Williams will presumably serve as the lead back in Weeks 16 and 17.

Williams performed well in relief of Jones during Sunday's game against the Bears, running 12 times for 55 yards and a touchdown. His downhill running style juxtaposes with Jones' speed and elusiveness, but Williams is the team's best pass-protector and a capable runner in his own right. Kapri Bibbs will slot in as Williams' change of pace option of the backfield and it wouldn't be surprising if the Packers elect to add a third option before Sunday.