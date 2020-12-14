Williams had 10 carries for 38 yards and was not targeted in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Williams played a fewer percentage of the snaps than the week before for the third game in a row, and the total of 20 plays he was on the field for was just one more than the season-low 19 snaps he received in Week 3. Williams did get the ball half the time he was on the field, but he was unable to provide much help for those that included him in Week 14 lineups. With the Packers turning more to Aaron Jones and the the team's Week 15 opponent -- the Panthers -- doing a good job against opposing running backs of late, those still alive in the fantasy playoffs don't have much reason to keep a roster spot reserved for Williams.