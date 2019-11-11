Play

Williams carried 13 times for 63 yards during Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers.

Williams equaled Aaron Jones' number of carries, averaging a respectable 4.8 yards per tote against a solid Panthers defense. He came in with receiving touchdowns in four consecutive games but wasn't targeted at all for the first time this season. Williams remains a notable part of the offense and should continue as such against the 49ers after the bye week.

