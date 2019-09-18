Packers' Jamaal Williams: Still set to split touches
Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that he wants to "even up" carries between Williams and Aaron Jones, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Williams saw just nine carries for 28 yards while catching three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's win over the Vikings. Meanwhile, Jones logged a career-high 23 rushing attempts and compiled 150 scrimmage yards and a score on 27 touches. LaFleur is hoping to keep Jones fresh for the entire season and could prioritize a more balanced backfield going forward, but the Packers should still turn to the more explosive running back, Jones, in clutch situations.
