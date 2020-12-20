Williams is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Panthers due to a quadriceps injury, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 25-year-old had one carry for six yards and caught both his targets for 14 yards during the first half before exiting the contest. AJ Dillon will operate as Green Bay's secondary running back behind Aaron Jones while Williams is sidelined.
