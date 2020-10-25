Williams carried the ball 19 times for 77 yards and one touchdown in Week 7 against the Texans. He also added four receptions for 37 yards.

Williams took on the majority of the backfield work, accounting for 19 of the 24 carries given to Packers' running backs. He wasn't particularly effective on the ground, with his longest run of the day going for 13 yards late in the fourth quarter. However, he was more effective as a receiver, picking up chunk gains of 17 and 15 yards. Perhaps most importantly, it was clear that Williams was the lead back in the absence of Aaron Jones (calf). If Jones is forced to miss more time, Williams should in line for plenty of volume in Week 8 against Minnesota.