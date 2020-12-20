Williams' thigh injury isn't considered to be severe, but how he fares in rehab will determine his availability for next Sunday's game versus the Titans, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Due to the phrasing, Williams seems poised to be more involved with the training staff than with his teammates on the practice field for Week 16 prep. Wednesday's injury report ultimately may set the stage for his ability to suit up next weekend. If he's unable to do so, Williams could yield reps rookie second-rounder AJ Dillon, though Aaron Jones figures to earn the bulk of the RB touches in that scenario.