Packers' Jamaal Williams: Three touches on 11 snaps Sunday
Williams had two carries for six yards and one reception for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
Williams saw ample touches on his 11 snaps in Sunday's contest, but he was not able to do much with any of them. He will be the next man up if something happens to starter Ty Montgomery, but will continue to play a bit role in the offense otherwise.
