Play

Williams had two carries for six yards and one reception for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

Williams saw ample touches on his 11 snaps in Sunday's contest, but he was not able to do much with any of them. He will be the next man up if something happens to starter Ty Montgomery, but will continue to play a bit role in the offense otherwise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories