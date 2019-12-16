Packers' Jamaal Williams: Totals 33 yards in win
Williams carried eight times for 26 yards and caught his only target for a seven-yard gain during Sunday's 21-13 win over the Bears.
Williams did little with his opportunities, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry while making a minimal impact as a receiver. In all fairness, starter Aaron Jones didn't fare much better, though he scored a pair of touchdowns to salvage his own day from a fantasy perspective. Williams now has just 57 scrimmage yards combined over the last two games and seems unlikely to make a major impact in next Monday's matchup with the Vikings.
More News
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Unremarkable effort in Week 14 win•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Will play Sunday•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Fine to practice•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Comes down with knee injury•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Gains 67 total yards•
-
Packers' Jamaal Williams: Leads team in total yardage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...