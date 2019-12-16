Williams carried eight times for 26 yards and caught his only target for a seven-yard gain during Sunday's 21-13 win over the Bears.

Williams did little with his opportunities, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry while making a minimal impact as a receiver. In all fairness, starter Aaron Jones didn't fare much better, though he scored a pair of touchdowns to salvage his own day from a fantasy perspective. Williams now has just 57 scrimmage yards combined over the last two games and seems unlikely to make a major impact in next Monday's matchup with the Vikings.