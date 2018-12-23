Packers' Jamaal Williams: Under evaluation for concussion
Williams has left Sunday's road game against the Jets to be evaluated for a possible concussion, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Prior to his departure, Williams racked up 10 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown while hauling in two of his three targets for 16 yards. With Aaron Jones (knee) on IR, Kapri Bibbs and Lavon Coleman are the sole health running backs on the active roster.
