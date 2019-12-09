Packers' Jamaal Williams: Unremarkable effort in Week 14 win
Williams rushed seven times for 24 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Packers' 20-15 win over the Redskins on Sunday.
Williams played a clear second fiddle in the backfield with fellow back Aaron Jones getting the hot hand to the tune of 192 total scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. Williams had logged double-digit carries in each of the three games prior to Sunday, so the downturn in his workload was noticeable, including in the passing game. Williams will look to up his numbers across the board in a Week 15 divisional showdown against the Bears.
