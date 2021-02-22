Williams said Monday that he'd "really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could," Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Williams and regular backfield mate Aaron Jones (chest) are both set to hit free agency this offseason, but given the Packers' constrained salary cap situation, it seems unlikely that either player will get an offer from the team that would match what they could find on the open market. The 25-year-old has been a particularly effective complement to Jones over the last two seasons, having logged at least 700 scrimmage yards and over 4.0 YPC in both campaigns. The presence of 2020 second-round pick AJ Dillon, who is widely expected to obtain a larger role next season, could make it easier for the Packers to let Williams walk.