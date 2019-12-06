Play

Williams (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Redskins.

The Packers capped Williams' practice reps Thursday and Friday, but a knee injury won't stop him from suiting up this weekend. He'll look to maintain his role behind Aaron Jones, which has amount to 11.1 touches per game this season

