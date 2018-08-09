Packers' James Crawford: Signs with Packers
Crawford signed on the dotted line with the Packers on Wednesday, Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire reports.
Crawford will get his chance in training camp after Jake Ryan suffered a season-ending ACL tear last Monday and landed on IR. HIs best opportunity to crack the roster would come as a depth linebacker and a special teams contributor.
