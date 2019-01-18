Packers' James Crawford: Tallies nine tackles as rookie
Crawford made nine tackles and recovered one fumble across 16 games with the Packers in 2018.
Crawford, who went undrafted out of Illinois in 2018, played only one defensive snap during his rookie season, which came during a Week 4 tilt against the Bills. He did however log a respectable special-teams workload of 333 snaps. He'll work to stand out this offseason, and return to the Packers as a depth linebacker and regular contributor on special teams in 2019.
