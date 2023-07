The Packers claimed Empey off waivers from the Titans on Monday.

Empey signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent last year, but he was waived after training camp and spent the 2022 campaign on Miami's practice squad. He was elevated for just one game but didn't see any snaps, so he's still looking to make his NFL debut. The BYU product was a two-time captain in college but will have an uphill battle to land a spot on the Packers' initial 53-man roster.