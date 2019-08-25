Packers' James Folston Jr: Heading to Green Bay

Folston Jr (undisclosed) was signed by the Packers on Sunday.

Folston Jr was waived by the Titans last week, and found a new team rather quickly. The undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh had been dealing with an undisclosed injury in recent weeks, so it's unclear whether he'll suit up right away for the Packers.

