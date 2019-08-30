Packers' James Folston Jr: Plays in preseason finale

Folston (undisclosed) played 22 defensive snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Chiefs.

Folston just joined the Packers last weekend and was apparently banged up when he was released by the Titans, but he was able to see some action in the last game of the exhibition season. It remains to be seen if he will make the cut when the Packers reveal their 53-man roster over the weekend.

