Packers' James Looney: Going to Green Bay
The Packers selected Looney in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 232nd overall.
Looney (6-foot-3, 287 pounds) is a bit of a tweener -- not athletic enough to play on the edge, but a bit light to play conventional defensive tackle. Luckily for Green Bay, their 3-4 scheme can use guys like him at the end spots. By the standards of this particular position, Looney is an almost ideal fit in terms of both size and athleticism. By defensive tackle standards, Looney's 4.89-second 40-yard dash and 7.32-second three-cone drill are top-shelf numbers. He could provide meaningful rotation snaps as a rookie.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...