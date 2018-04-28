Packers' James Looney: Going to Green Bay

The Packers selected Looney in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 232nd overall.

Looney (6-foot-3, 287 pounds) is a bit of a tweener -- not athletic enough to play on the edge, but a bit light to play conventional defensive tackle. Luckily for Green Bay, their 3-4 scheme can use guys like him at the end spots. By the standards of this particular position, Looney is an almost ideal fit in terms of both size and athleticism. By defensive tackle standards, Looney's 4.89-second 40-yard dash and 7.32-second three-cone drill are top-shelf numbers. He could provide meaningful rotation snaps as a rookie.