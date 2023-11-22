The Packers signed Robinson from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

Robinson spent about three weeks on Green Bay's practice squad spanning the second half of October and the first week of November. After the Packers backfield endured injuries to its top three options Sunday against the Chargers, Robinson was brought back to the practice squad and now will get a chance on the active roster. With Aaron Jones tending to a sprained MCL and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) on IR, Robinson and Patrick Taylor seemingly will be the options behind AJ Dillon (groin) on Thursday in Detroit.