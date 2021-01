Veldheer was placed on the Packers' reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Packers signed Veldheer on Monday, and now that the veteran has found himself on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it is unclear whether or not he'll be able to be called upon during Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Rams. While it is unknown if Veldheer contracted the virus, he'll aim to return to the active roster as quickly as he can.