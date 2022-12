Reed recorded six tackles (four solo), one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Dolphins.

With time winding down in the first half this past weekend versus Miami, Reed jarred the ball loose and recovered his own fumble that set up Green Bay for a field-goal attempt to make it a one-score game at intermission. The rookie also registered the most stops dating back to Week 4, as well as his first sack since Week 12.