Reed tallied eight tackles (four solo), including a sack, during the Packers' 27-24 overtime win over New England on Sunday.

Reed has had inconsistent production early in his tenure with the Packers, but he recorded a team-high eight tackles during Sunday's overtime victory while tallying his first sack of the season. Over his first four games with the Packers, he's logged 16 tackles (10 solo), including a sack, and a fumble recovery.