Spriggs (hamstring) was activated from reserve/injured Saturday, the Packers' official site reports.

Spriggs was placed on IR back in late September after injuring his hamstring Week 1 against the Seahawks. The move comes as the Packers place fellow tackle Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve, which could put Spriggs in the mix for the starting right tackle position along with Justin McCray.

