Packers' Jason Spriggs: Active for Week 8
Spriggs (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Spriggs appears to have fully recovered from his ankle injury during Green Bay's bye week. The backup tackle will provide the Packers with offensive line depth against Los Angeles' stout defensive front Sunday.
