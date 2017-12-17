Spriggs (hip) is active Sunday against the Panthers.

Spriggs was a late addition to the injury report, but it won't prevent him from suiting up and presumably drawing the start at right tackle. A healthy offensive line can only be a positive for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will be making his return from a collarbone injury in a must-win matchup for Green Bay.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories