Packers' Jason Spriggs: Could be sidelined until training camp
Spriggs (kneecap) may not be available for the start of training camp in the summer, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Spriggs' second NFL season was almost entirely spoiled by injuries, with a hamstring tear suffered in the season opener forcing him to spent nine games on injured reserve. He was later designated to return in the second half of the season and started four games at right tackle before dislocating his kneecap on the first drive of the Packers' Week 16 loss to the Vikings. Though he didn't require surgery to address the injury, Spriggs' rehab will span several months and could hurt his chances of earning a roster spot with the Packers during camp.
