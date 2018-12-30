Packers' Jason Spriggs: Deemed unfit to play
Spriggs (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Spriggs will miss his second straight game with this concussion. The 24-year-old will be entering the final year of his rookie contract next season.
