Spriggs (knee) was diagnosed with a dislocated left kneecap that won't require surgery, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Spriggs, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, won't require surgery since he didn't damage his patellar tendon. However, he reports say he still has a long road to recovery. The offensive lineman was spotted on crutches Wednesday while sporting a large brace on his left knee, one that stretches from his ankle to his hip that's supposed to keep his kneecap in place. The hope is that Spriggs will make it back in time for training camp next August.