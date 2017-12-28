Packers' Jason Spriggs: Diagnosed with dislocated kneecap
Spriggs (knee) was diagnosed with a dislocated left kneecap that won't require surgery, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Spriggs, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, won't require surgery since he didn't damage his patellar tendon. However, he reports say he still has a long road to recovery. The offensive lineman was spotted on crutches Wednesday while sporting a large brace on his left knee, one that stretches from his ankle to his hip that's supposed to keep his kneecap in place. The hope is that Spriggs will make it back in time for training camp next August.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.