Packers' Jason Spriggs: Downgraded for Sunday
Spriggs (concussion) was downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Spriggs was listed as doubtful on the Packers' official injury report Friday, so this isn't surprising. Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) is returning from his knee injury, which would have left Spriggs in a reserve role if healthy.
More News
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Officially listed as doubtful•
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Suffers possible concussion•
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Active for Week 8•
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Inactive for Week 6•
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Questionable for Week 6•
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Receives first-team reps•
