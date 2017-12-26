Spriggs (knee) likely will be placed on injured reserve after Packers head coach Mike McCarthy indicated the offensive tackle sustained a "serious injury" in Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Spriggs was removed from the contest after the Packers' first offensive snap and failed to return. Green Bay likely won't make a decision on Spriggs' fate until Wednesday, but given the unlikelihood he'll be unable to rally in time to suit up Week 17 in Detroit, the 23-year-old looks set for his second IR stint of the season. Justin McCray, who filled in for Spriggs on Saturday, is expected to garner the start at right tackle in the season finale.