Spriggs (ankle) is inactive for Monday's contest against the 49ers, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Spriggs was a late addition to this week's injury report and will be unable to suit up Monday. With Spriggs out, the Packers lose depth on their offensive line at the tackle position. Byron Bell and Lucas Patrick are the only reserve offensive lineman available against San Francisco.

