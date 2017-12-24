Packers' Jason Spriggs: Injures left leg
Spriggs was carted off the field during Saturday's game against the Vikings with a knee injury and won't return, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Spriggs dropped to the ground in obvious pain after the first play of Saturday's game. He was replaced by Justin McCray at right tackle, while Lucas Patrick comes in to play right guard.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.