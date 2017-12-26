The Packers placed Spriggs (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that Spriggs would be shuttered for the season after the lineman exited in the first quarter of Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings with a left knee injury. Justin McCray is expected to start at right tackle in place of Spriggs in the Dec. 31 season finale against Detroit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories