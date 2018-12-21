Packers' Jason Spriggs: Officially listed as doubtful
Spriggs (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Spriggs appears a longshot to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up versus the Jets. With starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga on track to return, the 24-year-old will be limited to a reserve role even if he is active.
