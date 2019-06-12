Spriggs hurt his left elbow Tuesday and did not participate in Wednesday's minicamp practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Spriggs hurt his elbow in team drills and was able to return to the field before practice ended Tuesday, but it sounds like the offensive lineman was held out for the entirety of practice Wednesday. His status will be worth monitoring in advance of training camp given the expectation for Spriggs to play a significant offensive role in 2019.