Packers' Jason Spriggs: Questionable for Week 15
Spriggs is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers with a hip injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Spriggs was a new addition to the injury report this week and was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday. The second-year offensive lineman would serve a reserve role if able to suit up Sunday.
