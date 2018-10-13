Packers' Jason Spriggs: Questionable for Week 6
Spriggs is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers with an ankle injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Spriggs was added to the injury report Friday and was a limited practice participant the last two days. The Packers could be short on offensive line depth Monday, with starting tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) also listed as questionable.
