Spriggs (kneecap) took most of the first-team reps at Friday's practice session, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Spriggs was reportedly struggling to recover from a dislocated kneecap suffered last season, favoring his good left knee enough to warrant being shut down by the coaching staff. His return to practice suggests that the knee has made significant progress since then, and he will get a long look at the spot with Bryan Bulaga (knee) expected to miss an extended portion of training camp. Bulaga could still be ready for Week 1, which would likely push Spriggs into a backup role once again.