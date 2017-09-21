Packers' Jason Spriggs: Sitting out of practice
Spriggs (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Packers' offensive line is in better shape now that Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is back at practice, but its depth is still iffy with David Bakhtiari (hamstring) still sitting out. If Spriggs can return in time for Sunday, he'll likely still be marked as a reserve lineman.
