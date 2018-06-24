Packers' Jason Spriggs: Struggling to return from knee injury
Spriggs (kneecap) has struggled in his return from a dislocated left kneecap, Jason Wilde of the Journal Times reports.
Spriggs was able to participate in the early goings of OTAs in late May, but he was significantly favoring his left knee to the point where the Packers coaching staff ultimately shut him down for two weeks. However, Spriggs returned for minicamp and appeared "considerably quicker" in his movements, so the offensive tackle at least seems to be on the upswing in advance of training camp in late July.
More News
-
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Appears in OTAs•
-
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Could be sidelined until training camp•
-
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Diagnosed with dislocated kneecap•
-
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Officially placed on IR•
-
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Officially hits IR•
-
Packers' Jason Spriggs: Expected to land on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017