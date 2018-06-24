Spriggs (kneecap) has struggled in his return from a dislocated left kneecap, Jason Wilde of the Journal Times reports.

Spriggs was able to participate in the early goings of OTAs in late May, but he was significantly favoring his left knee to the point where the Packers coaching staff ultimately shut him down for two weeks. However, Spriggs returned for minicamp and appeared "considerably quicker" in his movements, so the offensive tackle at least seems to be on the upswing in advance of training camp in late July.